Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 15,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 452% compared to the typical volume of 2,757 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 791,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 579,020 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.22 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innoviz Technologies

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.