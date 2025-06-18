Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ)

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,815 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 371% compared to the average daily volume of 598 call options.
Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative net margin of 321.32% and a negative return on equity of 256.23%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZ. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.
