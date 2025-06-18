Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRZ. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transat A.T. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.61.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRZ

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Transat A.T. Company Profile

TRZ opened at C$2.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.75.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.