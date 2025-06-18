Translational Development Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TDACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 23rd

Translational Development Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TDACU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 23rd. Translational Development Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Translational Development Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TDACU opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25. Translational Development Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Translational Development Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,752,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,376,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Translational Development Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Translational Development Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000.

Translational Development Acquisition Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

