TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,563.28. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $251,180. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

