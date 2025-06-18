Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Trimble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

