Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

DexCom stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. DexCom has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,474 shares of company stock worth $1,887,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

