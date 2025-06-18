Trust Point Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,791.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,536 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

