Trust Point Inc. Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $9,958,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of CDNS opened at $299.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,698. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

