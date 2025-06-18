Trust Point Inc. Cuts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after buying an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,240,000 after buying an additional 464,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.62 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

