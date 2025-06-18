Trust Point Inc. Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $478.91 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

