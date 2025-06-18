Trust Point Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh bought 9,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,108 shares of company stock worth $31,169,977. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $283.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

