Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,900,000 after buying an additional 2,180,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,606 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 905,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,220,000 after purchasing an additional 470,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1%

LAMR stock opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

