Trust Point Inc. Has $253,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,441,071. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:UBER opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

