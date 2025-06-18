Trust Point Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $5,844,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 725.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 191,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DV. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cannonball Research lowered DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital lowered DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

