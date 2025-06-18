Trust Point Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after buying an additional 245,731 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,805,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

NYSE BJ opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,004,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,250,371.34. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $1,669,546.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,933.32. This trade represents a 35.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,592 shares of company stock worth $35,977,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

