Trust Point Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,776.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,893.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,910.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

