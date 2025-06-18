Trust Point Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TopBuild by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.22.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $293.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

