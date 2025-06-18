Trust Point Inc. Has $339,000 Position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $79,797,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $46,299,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cognex by 16,472.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 819,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 814,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 903.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 731,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 658,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Cognex Company Profile



Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

