Trust Point Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $193.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average is $234.50. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $193.25 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

