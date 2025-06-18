Trust Point Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.24 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.