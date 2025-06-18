Trust Point Inc. Lowers Position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. The trade was a 4.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. CNX Resources Corporation. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.58.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

