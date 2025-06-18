Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 27,505.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $384,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $652,127,000 after purchasing an additional 670,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $296.85 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.03 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,500. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,995 shares of company stock worth $816,082. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

