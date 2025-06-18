Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Doximity by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $105,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,926.02. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,900,770. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity Stock Up 4.6%

DOCS opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. Doximity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

