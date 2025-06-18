Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 20.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.55.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

