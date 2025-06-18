Trust Point Inc. Raises Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $469,063.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,561.49. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $84,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,606.92. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.8%

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

