Trust Point Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $203,341.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,557.92. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $577,551.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,031.80. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $785,288. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

