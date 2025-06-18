Trust Point Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,901,000 after buying an additional 158,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MetLife by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after acquiring an additional 958,458 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 0.7%

MET opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

