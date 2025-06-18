Trust Point Inc. Sells 10,396 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,836.18. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,737 shares of company stock valued at $65,288. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 0.4%

GDYN stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

