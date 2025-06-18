Trust Point Inc. Sells 1,588 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Cintas
In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cintas Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.20 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.50.
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cintas Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.
About Cintas
Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
