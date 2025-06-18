Trust Point Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,366,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

