Trust Point Inc. Sells 25 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $147,189,762 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,605.03 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,801.49 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,698.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,515.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $36.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

