Trust Point Inc. Sells 4,012 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,595.50. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

