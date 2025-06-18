Trust Point Inc. Sells 4,567 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 869.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,047 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,745,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,100 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 813,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $9,446,222.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,389,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,758,558.16. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $112,861,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

