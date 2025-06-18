Trust Point Inc. Sells 4,855 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Exelon Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EXC opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

