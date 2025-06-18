Trust Point Inc. Sells 5,003 Shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 311.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Korn/Ferry International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

