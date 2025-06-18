Trust Point Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

