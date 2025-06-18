Trust Point Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $373.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.