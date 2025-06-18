Trust Point Inc. Sells 979 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

