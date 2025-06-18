Trust Point Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $261.07 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.96 and a 12 month high of $273.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.36.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

