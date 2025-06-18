UBS Group Initiates Coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $72.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $223,202,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,360.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,575,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,254 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,863,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,406,000 after buying an additional 920,618 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,771,000 after buying an additional 915,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

