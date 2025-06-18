United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,508,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,979 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

