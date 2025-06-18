United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.7% during the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27,291.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 217,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 216,694 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

