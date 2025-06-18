United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Cut by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,354,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $286.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.56 and a 200-day moving average of $329.33. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $23,907,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

