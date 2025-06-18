United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Phil Aspin Sells 11,682 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin sold 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($15.59), for a total transaction of £135,628.02 ($182,075.47).

Phil Aspin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 11th, Phil Aspin purchased 14 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,163 ($15.61) per share, for a total transaction of £162.82 ($218.58).

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

UU stock opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group ( LON:UU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 49.60 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts forecast that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.