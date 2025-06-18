Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. HC Wainwright now has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 2,166,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 989,570 shares.The stock last traded at $14.28 and had previously closed at $12.03.

URGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $23.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $36.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $38,043.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,395.86. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 6,047.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 6,908.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 150.68% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

