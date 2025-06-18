Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.