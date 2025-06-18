Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $629.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

