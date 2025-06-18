Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $275.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

