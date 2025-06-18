Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.48. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

